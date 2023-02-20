Brighton and Hove Albion will continue their quest for Europe despite their painful loss to Fulham last Saturday

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans following the team's defeat in the Premier League match against Fulham

Albion defender Joel Veltman says the Seagulls need to find a killer instinct in order to secure continental qualification after squandering a host of chances for the second successive fixture against Fulham following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. “We’re aiming for it, we have the qualities,” said the Dutchman. “The club and stadium with the fans around it, the basics are there. We’ve played 22 games so we have to be humble and fight for every game. As long as we do that we’re ready maybe for Europe.

“We want to fight for it but we also know we are in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Liverpool behind us. It is going to be a tough one. Against Palace we were the better team and now we are losing (against Fulham). I would rather have it this way than not creating chances. We need to be killers.”

Fulham leapfrogged Brighton into sixth spot courtesy of the smash-and-grab success in Sussex. Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed says Marco Silva’s side are also eyeing a spot in Europe. “We believe,” said the 28-year-old. “We go into every game with the same mindset, we don’t look too far ahead.”

Here’s how the race for Europe is tipped to play-out between Brighton, Fulham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham – based on the latest odds.

1st - Manchester City: Odds for the title: 10-11.

2nd - Arsenal: Odds for the title: 11-10.

3rd - Manchester United: Odds for the title: 12-1.

4th - Newcastle United: Odds for the title: 250-1.

5th - Liverpool: Odds for the title: 500-1.

6th - Tottenham Hotspur: Odds for the title: 1000-1.

7th - Brighton: Odds for the title: 1500-1.

8th - Chelsea: Odds for the title: 2000-1.

9th - Fulham: Odds for the title: 2500-1. Odds for relegation: 500-1.

10th - Brentford: Odds for the title: 2500-1. Odds for relegation: 200-1.

11th - Aston Villa: Odds for relegation: 50-1.

12th - Crystal Palace: Odds for relegation: 10-1.

13th - Leicester City: Odds for relegation: 9-1.

14th - West Ham United: Odds for relegation: 9-2.

15th - Wolves: Odds for relegation: 4-1.

16th - Nottingham Forest: Odds for relegation: 5-2.

17th - Everton: Odds for relegation: 13-8.

18th - Leeds United (relegated): Odds for relegation: 5-4.

19th - Bournemouth (relegated): Relegation odds - 2/9