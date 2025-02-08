Brighton give official response as £31m double signings confirm after Liverpool interest

All the latest team and transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton sealed two late arrivals in the January transfer window as Eiran Cashin and Stefano Tzimas signed on.

Defender Cashin arrived from Derby County for an initial fee of £9m and the 23-year-old is expected to be included in today's matchday squad as Brighton welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium for an FA Cup fourth round clash.

Tzimas, 19, joined from Nuremburg for around £22m and has been loaned back to the 2. Bundesliga outfit for the rest of the season. Tzimas was well-sought after across Europe and was said to be of interest to Liverpool.

The Greek chose the Seagulls after talks with Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler and feels the south coast is the ideal spot for him to learn and progress in the Premier League.

“Stefanos is still very young but he’s a quality player," said Hurzeler, who previously managed in 2. Bundesliga with St Pauli. "I saw him a lot of times playing for Nuremberg and I know how tough the league is.

“He’s already shown that he has big quality and hopefully he has a good rest of the season for Nuremberg. We are really looking forward to working with him because I think he can be a big player for us.

“I now want him to focus on his role at Nuremberg. They have big goals for this season and are a big club so hopefully they can reach their goals with Stefanos.”

Meanwhile, Brighton’s need for a new defender was ruthlessly highlighted last week in their 7-0 Premier League thrashing at Nottingham Forest.

Albion had been tracking Cashin for some time and feel the Irishman is ready to step up to Premier League level after impressing in League One and the Championship with Derby.

“In possession he's a player with a very good left foot, so he can break lines with his passes," said Hurzeler.

“He is very clever when he decides to pass. He doesn't put his teammate under pressure.

"He always finds a teammate who can continue the game forward and I think that's a special quality. On top of that he is very aggressive against the ball.

“He likes to have personal duels, and he does not hide from making the last step. I knew that the club wanted to have him for a long time. We had the opportunity to sign him and we are all happy.

“The percentage that he will start the [Chelsea] game is not that high, but he will be in the squad and he will be an option.”