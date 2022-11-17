Brighton half marathon to return next year - everything you need to know about the event

The Brighton half marathon will return to the city’s seafront next year amid financial concerns for the full marathon’s organisers.

Sussex Beacon, the charity which organises the event, announced the Half Marathon would return on Sunday, February 26.

Last week, Grounded Events, the company that runs the full Brighton Marathon, filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator, placing the future of all long-distance events in the city into doubt.

Despite this, Sussex Beacon have said general entries and charity places for the race are still available now from The Brighton Half Marathon website.

The Sussex Beacon Chief Executive, Bill Puddicombe, said: “The Brighton Half Marathon is our biggest fundraising event of the year and allows us to provide specialist year-round support and care for people living with HIV across Sussex.

"Nicknamed the ‘Happy Half’, the Brighton Half Marathon is a real community event, with thousands of spectators lining the route and local volunteers helping on the day to create a fantastic atmosphere. We can’t wait to welcome the runners back to our fabulous city on Sunday 26 February for another fantastic event.”

The event normally welcomes around 8,000 runners each year and is the main fundraising event for the charity. Runners taking part in this year’s race can support over 30 partner charities, including Sussex charities such as Rockinghorse and national charities including Alzheimer’s Society and Macmillan.

The main race starts at 9:30am on Madeira Drive, next to the Palace Pier, before winding its way around some of Brighton’s most iconic sites including Brighton Marina, The Royal Pavilion, The Hilton Brighton Metropole, the i360, The West Pier and the colourful Hove Beach Huts.

The Brighton Half Marathon also features a Wheelchair Race, with an earlier dedicated start time of 9:27am. To enter the wheelchair race, Sussex Beacon asks participants to email the race team.

This year’s event will also include a 1-mile Youth Race, designed for junior runners aged 7-17 and located on Hove Prom.