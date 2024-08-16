Brighton handed fresh £27m transfer boost as Seagulls hijack Man United deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to continue their summer spend with the potential signing of Turkey international left back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahçe.

Kadioglu, 24, is said to have agreed personal terms with Brighton despite strong interest from Manchester United, who have fresh injury concerns to England left back Luke Shaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is keen to strengthen the left defensive area as Ecuadorian Pervis Estupinan continues his recovery from ankle surgery and Brazilian defender Igor Julio has not featured in pre-season due to injury.

Turkey international left back Ferdi Kadıoğlu is wanted by Manchester United and Brighton

The inexperienced Valentin Barco is Albion’s main option, although midfielder Carlos Baleba has played at left back during pre-season and could be in line to start there for the Premier League opener at Everton this Saturday.

Tranafser expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Ferdi Kadioglu’s long term deal at Brighton is ready and agreed in details. The player’s has confirmed to Fenerbahçe personal terms are in place with #BHAFC. He wants to play in Premier League and the two clubs are in talks to agree on transfer fee.”

Kadıoglu was born in The Netherlands and spent his youth career with NEC and played for the Dutch youth set-ups up until the under-21s before moving to Fenerbache in 2018. He has made 147 appearances for the Turkish club and has 20 caps for Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The potential arrival of Kadioglu would increase Brighton’s summer spend to more than £150m. So far midfielder Mats Wieffer joined from Feyenoord for £25m, Brajan Gruda from Mainz for £25m and Yankuba Minteh arrived from Newcastle for around £35m. Malick Junior Yalcouyé signed from IFK Gothenburg for £6m and Ibrahim Osman – who has since moved to Feyenoord on loan – came in for £16m from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

The Seagulls also hope to complete a deal for Leeds attacker Georginio Rutter for £40m and Paraguay international Diego Gomez from Inter Miami for around £12m.

Hurzeler, speaking ahead of the trip to Goodison Park, said: “First of all, I'm very happy with the squad we already have. It's also our job to search if there's any player who fits our profile, to our style of play.

"The character of the player is very important for us. If there might be a fit, we will see what happens, but to negotiations or to players we want to maybe see in our squad, I will never say anything.”