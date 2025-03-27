Nottingham Forest have suffered a major injury blow ahead of their game v Brighton. | Getty Images

Brighton and Hove Albion have been handed a massive boost ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest.

That’s because the Reds will be without top scorer and key striker Chris Wood for the quarter-final clash this weekend.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed the 33-year-old will be sidelined for the contest after suffering a hip issue while on international duty for New Zealand.

The powerful front-man has been influential in Forest’s bid for a Champions League spot this term, having netted 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances.

Three of those came against the Seagulls last month as he fired a hat-trick during Forest’s 7-0 thrashing of Albion at the City Ground.

While Fabian Hurzeler’s men will no doubt still be in for a tough afternoon, their chances of reaching a second Wembley semi-final in three seasons, have been given a major boost, with Wood now unavailable for the game.

Chris Wood ruled out for Brighton game

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Espirito Santo said: ‘He went for a scan today. We are still waiting. He has been to a specialist for a scan. We will wait on the information and see.

‘He will not be available for this game. He felt a kick really hard on his hip so there is pain there. We have to wait.’

While the Forest boss ruled Wood out for the quarter-final contest, the 51-year-old remained tight-lipped about his side’s injury concerns as members of his squad continue to return from international duty.

‘Every time there is an international break we have to assess. Many of them just arrived today. We are still waiting on Ramon Sosa tomorrow and we will assess all of them.’

Danny Welbeck scored the winner for Albion in game against Newcastle in the previous round.

Brighton go into the fixture full of confidence after a run of six victories and one draw in all competitions following the heavy defeat to their hosts in February.

The Seagulls impressively saw off Newcastle in extra-time at the start of the month in the previous round, while Forest defeated Ipswich on penalties at the City Ground to set up the tie against Albion.