Brighton handed major boost because of Europa League rule ahead of Roma and Nottingham Forest fixtures

Brighton and Hove Albion will be boosted by the return of their key playmaker for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie at Roma this Thursday.

Billy Gilmour has been suspended for the Seagulls following his red card for a poorly timed challenge during the second half of the 1-1 draw with Everton at the Amex Stadium on February 24.

His foul on André Onana earned the former Chelsea man a three match ban and he missed the FA Cup fifth round 1-0 loss at Wolves last Wednesday and also last Saturday’s heavy 3-0 loss at Fulham.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has been short of options in central midfield this term

Europa League rules however allow Gilmour to face Roma at Stadio Olimpico and he will then serve the third of his three-match ban against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the Amex on Sunday March 10.

Roberto De Zerbi admitted Gilmour’s absence has been a significant blow to his team as the Scotland international is the ‘only playmaker’ at his disposal.

Albion’s £23m summer signing Carlos Belaba remains inexperienced at Premier League level, while Jakub Moder not quite up to the demands of top flight football after almost two years on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Injuries to James Milner and Jack Hinshelwood has further reduced De Zerbi’s options, while Mo Dahood left on loan to to Stuttgart in January are struggling to make his mark on the first team.