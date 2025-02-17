Brighton handed pre-Southampton boost as midfielder spotted with squad after five months out

All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton midfielder James Milner finally looks to be on the road to recovery after a long-term hamstring injury.

Milner 39, sustained the issue during the third match of the season in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last September.

The former Liverpool man was expected to be a key figure for head coach Fabian Hurzeler, having started the first three matches of the season in Milner's favoured central midfield position.

The injury however has proved far more problematic and Milner has now missed 22 Premier League matches, two FA Cup fixtures and an EFL Cup defeat against his former club Liverpool.

Milner was one of a number of Brighton players to take part in some mid-season fitness testing and assessments at Brighton’s training ground, the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Monday.

The experienced midfielder was pictured looking strong in a split squat position, while twisting with a weight. As yet there is no timescale on his return but the pictures look more encouraging.

"He is a great character who tries everything for the success of the club," said Hurzeler last December. "We need to still see him as a player but on top of that he has a lot of experience where he can help me, where he can also help the team, and we are really open for him to do that.

"He knows that he can share always his opinion with me. We have a lot of discussions. But we are trying to bring him back on the pitch as quick as possible and to help him with his rehab. It’s hard to predict when that will be."

Milner joined Brighton on a free transfer in June 2023 after eight successful years at Liverpool. He signed a new one-year contract last summer and has made 23 appearances for Brighton in total.

The Seagulls, who are 10th in the Premier League after last Friday’s 3-0 win against Chelsea, are next in action this Saturday at Southampton.