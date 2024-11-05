All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton’s next transfer can’t arrive soon enough for Fabian Hurzeler.

The Seagulls have already agreed a deal with Major League Soccer team Inter Miami for Diego Gomez, thought to be in the region of £14m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paraguay midfielder is expected to arrive in January and complete a deal that should keep him at the Amex Stadium until at least June 2029.

Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez is set to join Brighton in January

Gomez, 21, is a versatile performer who can operate in multiple positions across the midfield. He made 19 appearances in the MLS last term and scored scored three goals with four assists.

Playing alongside Lionel Messi, Gomez helped Inter Miami to the League Cup and he also won two league titles with Paraguayan outfit Club Libertad, before moving to Miami for around £2.5m in 2023.

Gomez has 10 caps and one goal for his country where he plays for Paraguay alongside current Brighton player Julio Enciso. Gomez has already spoken of his desire to play in the Premier League with Brighton and the final details should all be signed off as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomez’s arrival will be a huge boost for head coach Hurzeler who currently has a number of injuries in central midfield. Matt O’Riley, a £25m summer signing from Celtic, has missed the entire Premier League campaign so far with an ankle injury and veteran James Milner continues to be side-lined with hamstring issues.

Mats Wieffer has struggled for form and fitness following his £25m arrival from Feyenoord and Carlos Baleba is now out with a knee injury sustained just ahead of the 2-1 Premier League loss to Liverpool last Saturday.

Fellow midfielder Yasin Ayari is also a doubt ahead of this Saturday’s clash with champions Manchester City due to an ankle problem.

The central midfield area continues to be an issue for Hurzeler but there are still nine Premier League fixtures to go before the January window opens. Gomez’s arrival will be most welcome.