Brighton are set to welcome Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez to the Amex Stadium this January amid rumours of another move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Brighton tried to sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester last summer for a reported £25m but the midfielder instead opted for Chelsea.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and is said to be considering a loan switch in the next window with Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton all linked.

Argentina's Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Paraguay's Diego Gomez (r) during the 2026 World Cup South American qualifiers

The Seagulls though are unlikely to make another move for the former Leicester man as they have already agreed to sign Gomez from Inter Miami for around £12m.

The deal was said to be struck last summer and the formalities for the versatile 21-year-old will be completed as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Gomez – playing alongside Lionel Messi – has impressed in the MLS at Miami and has seven goals and seven assists from 40 appearances following his move from Club Libertad Asunción in 2023.

He has also made nine appearances for Paraguay, including a starring role in last night’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win against Argentina in Asunción. Brighton’s Julio Enciso was also in action against the World Cup winners.

The expected arrival of Gomez will be an interesting addition for Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler as sixth placed Seagulls look to maintain their push for Europe.

He will add to the existing options of Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, fit-again Matt O’Riley, Yasin Ayari, Mats Wieffer, James Milner and Jakub Moder.

Brighton are next in Premier League action after the international break at Bournemouth on November 23. They then have seven further matches before the transfer window opens in January.