Brighton have found their £15m answer ahead of January transfer window decision

All the latest team and transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion amid the international break

Before the season started, Brighton’s new head coach Fabian Hurzeler tried to sign experienced German defender Mats Hummels.

Hummels, 35, had just left Borussia Dortmund and was available on a free transfer but the World Cup winner opted for Roma instead.

“We had good conversations, and the player has to decide if he can commit [to Brighton] 100 percent," said Hurzeler at the time.

Brighton's Brazilian defender Igor Julio is enjoying his best period as a Brighton player

Hummels made more than 500 appearances for Dortmund. He won the Bundesliga twice, finished runner-up in the Champions League in 2013 and 2024 and has 78 caps for Germany.

Hurzeler clearly thought Hummels could provide know-how and class to Brighton, even though the Seagulls already had centre backs Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster and Igor Julio.

All four have suffered injuries this season which has disrupted Brighton's defensive unit which has contributed to 15 goals conceded from 11 matches – the second highest in the top half of the Premier League, behind only Aston Villa.

Skipper Dunk has missed the last four matches with a calf problem and Webster, who has struggled for form and fitness this term, has been out since pulling his hamstring against Tottenham on October 6.

Van Hecke – despite missing the Chelsea and Tottenham matches with a groin issue – has been excellent once again and the recent form of Igor has also been very encouraging.

The Brazilian has been a fringe player since his £15m arrival from Fiorentina in 2023 but he has now started five consecutive matches and last time out against City was his best performance in a Brighton shirt.

The recent run of matches have been a defining period in Igor's Brighton career and the 26-year-old has finally proved he be can a defensive force in Hurzeler's team.

With Dunk and Webster hoping to return after the international break the Seagulls will soon be back up to their full quota of four experienced centre backs.

When Dunk sustained his injury, Hurzeler was asked if he would dip into the market this January for cover, his answer at the time was no and Igor's recent displays have probably confirmed that belief.