The legendary Portuguese striker has asked to leave Old Trafford in order to play for a club competing in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
The 37-year-old has barely featured in United’s pre-season. Ronaldo did not join the Reds for their tour to Thailand and Australia – citing ‘personal reasons’ – and was left out of the defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo last Saturday.
He finally made his pre-season bow last weekend, playing 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last Sunday.
Man United forward Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Albion due to injury, opening the door for the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus star to make a sensational return to ten Hag’s team.
Speaking on whether Ronaldo was in line to start against the Seagulls, ten Hag said: “We will see Sunday.”
When pressed further, he added: “I am really happy he is here. We have a top striker. We stick to the plan.”
