The legendary Portuguese striker has asked to leave Old Trafford in order to play for a club competing in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The 37-year-old has barely featured in United’s pre-season. Ronaldo did not join the Reds for their tour to Thailand and Australia – citing ‘personal reasons’ – and was left out of the defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo last Saturday.

He finally made his pre-season bow last weekend, playing 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last Sunday.

Man United forward Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Albion due to injury, opening the door for the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus star to make a sensational return to ten Hag’s team.

Speaking on whether Ronaldo was in line to start against the Seagulls, ten Hag said: “We will see Sunday.”

When pressed further, he added: “I am really happy he is here. We have a top striker. We stick to the plan.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Gibbs-White price revealed Wolves have put £50m price tag on forward Morgan Gibbs-White after rejecting a third bid worth up to £35m from Nottingham Forest. (Express and Star) Photo Sales

2. Hammers launch Senesi bid West Ham have submitted a £12.7m bid to sign Feyenoord’s Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi. (TuttoMercatoWeb) Photo Sales

3. Fulham in Willian talks Ex-Chelsea winger Willian is in negotiations with Fulham and may leave Corinthians this summer. (Goal) Photo Sales

4. Duo eye Pedrosa Brighton and Newcastle United both have Espanyol left-back Adria Pedrosa on their agenda. Around £6.6m could be enough to seal a deal. (Mundo Deportivo) Photo Sales