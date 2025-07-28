Brighton have the 'most behaved' fans in Premier League, according to police data

In a season full of drama on and off the pitch, Brighton quietly set the standard, not just in their style of play, but in the stands too.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data from TipMan Tips, using official Home Office arrest figures, reveals that Brighton had the lowest number of supporter arrests in the entire Premier League last season.

Just 13 fans were arrested across the 2024/25 campaign, working out at 4.12 arrests per 10,000 people. That’s less than half the Premier League average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures compare arrests to each club’s average home attendance, giving a clear picture of which fanbases are bringing trouble.

Brighton fans top the Premier League for good behaviour, with the lowest arrest rate of any club last season.

Brighton tops the list for good behaviour, followed by Ipswich, Bournemouth, Tottenham and Arsenal. At the other end, Chelsea recorded the highest rate of arrests per capita, followed by Manchester City, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Everton.

Brighton’s low numbers stand out even more when you consider the size and consistency of their crowds. The Amex has been near capacity most weekends.

Not only are the club’s players disciplined on the pitch, but the fans are showing restraint and maturity off it too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even during the typically feisty fixture against Crystal Palace in December, Brighton fans relatively calm. When the two clashed in December, three fans were arrested overall, which is one of the lowest numbers in recent meetings.

Crystal Palace supporters weren’t far behind in the stats, but still saw six more arrests over the season.

Fraser Bricknell, founder of TipMan Tips, praised Brighton supporters for setting an example, pointing to the work done by the club and fan groups to make the matchday experience more welcoming and family-friendly.