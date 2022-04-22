Brighton head coach Graham Potter: I've never doubted the resilience of this team

Prior to Albion's game at the Gunners on April 9, the Seagulls had endured a torrid time in the top-flight.

Brighton had gone seven games without a win, and suffered six consecutive defeats, stretching back to the 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Watford on February 12.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But back-to-back wins in North London over the last fortnight has buoyed the mood at the Amex.

Leandro Trossard (centre) celebrates netting a 90th minuted winner for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 1-0 success at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Picture by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Albion recorded a 2-1 win at Arsenal before snatching a late but great 1-0 victory at Spurs last weekend.

The pair of wins left the Seagulls needing just a solitary point to break their all-time top-flight points tally.

Wednesday night's spirited defeat at title-chasing Manchester City - Albion's third away trip to a top five team in 11 days - brought an end to Brighton's winning run.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's home game against Southampton, Potter said he was pleased with how his charges had dealt with the 'tough moments' during Albion's barren spell.

He said: "I haven’t doubted that [the team's resilience] because I have seen it over the course of my time here, there are always tough moments and you’ve got to come through.

"If you look at the league table, a lot of teams find getting points in this league hard, whether it’s home or away. It’s the nature of the competition.