Brighton hero Kaoru Mitoma fires 'humble' warning to teammates after 'best moment' against Liverpool

Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma said his last-gasp winner in the FA Cup against Liverpool was his ‘best moment so far’ for the club.

By Sam Morton
3 minutes ago

Mitoma, 25, has lit up the Amex everytime he has taken to the pitch this season, proving to be one of Roberto De Zerbi’s both influential players.

The Japanese international, who also impressed during the World Cup in Qatar, has now scored five goals in his last six games in all competitions – the latest coming in yesterday’s dramatic win over Liverpool.

It was arguably his best goal so far, controlling the ball in front of goal in injury-time – surrounded by defenders – and faking to shoot mid-air before finishing past Alisson with the outside of his boot.

Kaoru Mitoma revealed the free-kick routine that led to his stunning injury-time winner was from the training ground. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"I think it's the best moment so far,” Mitoma told the club website. “At the end of the game, it's a great goal.”

Mitoma revealed the free-kick routine was from the training ground.

He said: “This free-kick, we prepared. It's a great ball from Pervis [Estupiñán]. The first touch is good and then the kick motion. I'm very happy.

“Everyone played well. Now we have the confidence to play against every opponent.

"We keep going and have to stay humble.”

As well as being in the hat for round five of the FA Cup, Albion sit in sixth place in the Premier League, with European qualification a realistic possibility.

When asked what Brighton can achieve this season, Mitoma told the club: “It's not easy to speak. We have to improve every match. We are not aiming, we have to keep going."

