Here’s who was named in the Premier League team of the month for April.

A Brighton & Hove Albion fan favourite has been named in the Premier League team of the month after an outstanding April.

The Seagulls endured a mixed month, winning three, drawing once and losing twice.

Albion played out a thrill-a-minute 3-3 home draw against Brentford on April 1 before winning 2-0 at AFC Bournemouth three days later.

Controversy reigned in north London as the Seagulls fell to a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on April 8.

But Brighton bounced back a week later with an excellent 2-1 victory at beleaguered Chelsea.

The Seagulls were then brought back to earth in a 3-1 loss at struggling Nottingham Forest on April 26.

But Albion finished April on a high, thumping Wolves 6-0 at home on Saturday in their biggest-ever Premier League victory.

So many players impressed for Brighton in April, but which player has made the team of the month?

Here are the best-performing Premier League stars in April based on WhoScored ratings.

2 . Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa WhoScored rating for April - 7.3 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool WhoScored rating for April - 7.4 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

4 . Chris Mepham - AFC Bournemouth WhoScored rating for April - 7.4 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images