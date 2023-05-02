Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton hero named in Premier League team of the month dominated by Man City and Crystal Palace stars - gallery

Here’s who was named in the Premier League team of the month for April.

By Matt Pole
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:14 BST

A Brighton & Hove Albion fan favourite has been named in the Premier League team of the month after an outstanding April.

The Seagulls endured a mixed month, winning three, drawing once and losing twice.

Albion played out a thrill-a-minute 3-3 home draw against Brentford on April 1 before winning 2-0 at AFC Bournemouth three days later.

Controversy reigned in north London as the Seagulls fell to a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on April 8.

But Brighton bounced back a week later with an excellent 2-1 victory at beleaguered Chelsea.

The Seagulls were then brought back to earth in a 3-1 loss at struggling Nottingham Forest on April 26.

But Albion finished April on a high, thumping Wolves 6-0 at home on Saturday in their biggest-ever Premier League victory.

So many players impressed for Brighton in April, but which player has made the team of the month?

Here are the best-performing Premier League stars in April based on WhoScored ratings.

Brighton & Hove Albion celebrate opening the scoring in Saturday's thumping 6-0 home win over Wolves. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion celebrate opening the scoring in Saturday's thumping 6-0 home win over Wolves. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

WhoScored rating for April - 7.3

2. Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa

WhoScored rating for April - 7.3 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

WhoScored rating for April - 7.4

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

WhoScored rating for April - 7.4 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

WhoScored rating for April - 7.4

4. Chris Mepham - AFC Bournemouth

WhoScored rating for April - 7.4 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

