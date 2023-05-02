Brighton hero named in Premier League team of the month dominated by Man City and Crystal Palace stars - gallery
Here’s who was named in the Premier League team of the month for April.
A Brighton & Hove Albion fan favourite has been named in the Premier League team of the month after an outstanding April.
The Seagulls endured a mixed month, winning three, drawing once and losing twice.
Albion played out a thrill-a-minute 3-3 home draw against Brentford on April 1 before winning 2-0 at AFC Bournemouth three days later.
Controversy reigned in north London as the Seagulls fell to a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on April 8.
But Brighton bounced back a week later with an excellent 2-1 victory at beleaguered Chelsea.
The Seagulls were then brought back to earth in a 3-1 loss at struggling Nottingham Forest on April 26.
But Albion finished April on a high, thumping Wolves 6-0 at home on Saturday in their biggest-ever Premier League victory.
So many players impressed for Brighton in April, but which player has made the team of the month?
Here are the best-performing Premier League stars in April based on WhoScored ratings.