Brighton & Hove Albion stars Alexis Mac Allister and Moisés Caicedo have been nominated for the 2022-23 Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

Albion’s South American midfielders have been nominated alongside Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland, Newcastle United pair Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, and Arsenal trio Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Mac Allister, who turned 24 in December, has had a remarkable campaign which has included helping Argentina to a first FIFA World Cup title since 1986.

He has registered ten goals and one assist in the Premier League so far this season for the sixth-placed Seagulls.

Caicedo, meanwhile, has made the second-most tackles in the division and impressed while playing as a makeshift right-back for Brighton.

The 21-year-old has provided one goal and one assist for Albion in the Premier League this season.

And supporters have until 12pm on Monday, May 22 to vote for their favourite player aged 23 or younger at the start of the campaign.

Fans’ votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed on Saturday, May 27.