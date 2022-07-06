Here is all the latest Premier League transfer news.

Two of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League matches will be shown live on TV in the opening two months of the new campaign.

It had already been confirmed that the Seagulls’ opening match against Manchester United would be shown on Sky Sports, while their trip to Fulham on Tuesday 30th August will also now be on BT Sport - kicking off at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the trip to West Ham will now take place on Sunday 21st August (2pm kick-off) due to the Irons’ involvement in the Europa Conference League.

Brighton’s clash with Leicester City in September has also been rearranged due to the Foxes’ participation in European competition and Graham Potter’s side will now welcome them on Sunday 4th September, with a 2pm kick-off.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Chelsea to make £43m offer for Portugal international Chelsea are thought to be preparing a £43 million bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. Wolves are also said to be interested, however it has been reported that a move to Molineux 'doesn't appeal' to the 23-year-old. (Mail Online) Photo Sales

2. Chelsea target wants Bundesliga move Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly decided he wants to join Bayern Munich amid interest from Chelsea. It was previously claimed that the Dutchman was keen on a move to the Premier League, but it appears he has changed his mind. (Express) Photo Sales

3. Tottenham agree £25.8m fee for attacker Steven Bergwijn looks set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer after they agreed a £25.8m deal to see the Dutchman join Ajax. The winger is due to have his medical today. (The Guardian) Photo Sales

4. Arsenal submit €40m bid for Real Madrid ace Arsenal have reportedly made a €40 million offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Marco Asensio. AC Milan are thought to have bid €30m for the Spaniard. (Defensa Central) Photo Sales