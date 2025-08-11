Brighton and Hove Albion has been ranked among the most affordable Premier League clubs for matchday tickets this season, in a new nationwide study.

The analysis compared ticket prices for all fixtures in the 2025/26 campaign to reveal the best value options for fans. Manchester City topped the list, with their home game against Bournemouth on 1 November priced at £59.20, while Manchester United followed at £62.00 and Fulham took third at £67.80. West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers completed the top five, narrowly ahead of Brighton.

Research by ticket comparison site SeatPick found Albion’s cheapest fixture costs £70.98, for their opening home match against Fulham on 16 August.

While Seagulls fans can secure a matchday at the Amex for just over £70, their cheapest away day is a far more expensive prospect.

Travelling supporters will face a £599 bill for tickets to the clash at Chelsea on 27 September, mirroring the highest away cost in the league and an increase of more than seven times compared to Brighton’s cheapest home option.

Gilad Zilberman, CEO of SeatPick, commented on the findings, saying: "These figures show remarkable variation in ticket prices across Premier League clubs.

"Fans of teams like Manchester City and Manchester United benefit from relatively affordable options starting below £65, while supporters of other clubs face much steeper costs.

"The price difference between the cheapest and most expensive tickets is striking. Nottingham Forest fans might pay over £900 for a home match, which is more than 15 times what Manchester City supporters pay for their cheapest game.

"With the cost of living still a concern for many British families, these price differences can have a real impact on match attendance and fan experience.

"Some fans may find themselves priced out of attending live matches for their favourite teams."