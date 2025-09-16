Brighton injuries: Maxim De Cuyper scan results revealed ahead of Tottenham

All the the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton left back Maxim De Cuyper will hope to return to action quickly after his injury during the 2-1 loss at Bournemouth last Saturday.

De Cuyper sustained a knee injury in the first half as he crashed into the advertising boards after tangling with Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

The Belgium international tried to play on but was replaced by Ferdi Kadioglu on 24 minutes.

De Cuyper, 24, had a scan on the knee this week and according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, the damage is not serious.

“More of a scare than anything serious for Maxim De Cuyper,” posted Belgian Players, via @Nieuwsblad_be .

“And his knee: the scans haven't revealed any serious damage The goal is to line him up against Tottenham even if his presence isn't guaranteed, but there's no question of a long-term absence.”

De Cuyper a doubt for Tottenham

The news will no doubt come as relief for Brighton but De Cuyper does however remain doubtful for this Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham at the Amex Stadium.

He has so far started every Premier League match for Brighton this season following his summer arrival from Club Brugge for £13m.

De Cuyper has impressed in the left back role and looks more than capable of being a long-term replacement for Pervis Estupinan, who joined AC Milan last summer for £16m.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was unhappy with Semenyo’s challenge on De Cuyper at the Vitality Stadium.

To rub extra salt in the wound, Bournemouth then advanced up the pitch and Semenyo teed-up Alex Scott for the opening goal. Hurzeler felt the play should have been stopped.

Brighton did level through Kaoru Mitoma shortly after the break but Semenyo netted a second half winner from the penalty spot.

Hurzeler unhappy with De Cuyper injury

“In the end small margins made a difference and in some moments we didn’t make the right decision,” said Hurzeler.

“I don’t have a complaint about the penalty but there were a lot of other decisions.

“I think everyone saw the first goal so everyone can make their own opinion,” said Hurzeler clearly referencing the De Cuyper incident. “That is everything I can say to that.

“We win together, we lose together, so we have to show the right reaction again. We have to stand up again and that’s what we have done in the past, so that’s we have to do in the future.

“It’s always about the way you react. You can fall but you have to stand up.”