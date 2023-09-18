Brighton and Hove Albion will assess injuries and fatigue to their kley players ahead of the Europa League clash with AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium this Thursday.
The Seagulls made six changes for the 3-1 win at Manchester United as Roberto De Zerbi juggled his squad ahead of a testing period.
Brighton were excellent at Old Trafford but now attentions will quickly turn to recovery and their first ever Europa League clash against AEK Athens at the American Express Stadium.
It will be quite the occasion for the fans but De Zerbi must now take a close look at the walking wounded and check who has recovered from fatigue following the international break and the win at United.
Here's the latest fitness report including updates on Solly March, Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan...
1. Jakub Moder
Has not played for more than a year with a serious ACL injury. The Poland international has been named in Albion's Premier League squad for the first part of the season but unlikely to feature against Athens. "We are waiting. We need another midfielder," said De Zerbi last week. Photo: Warren Little
2. Evan Ferguson
The 18-year-old striker is managing a knee issue and was only fit enough for the bench at Old Trafford. Came on in the second half and will hope to start against Athens on Thursday Photo: Michael Regan
3. Solly March
A surprise absentee at Manchester United with a 'minor muscle issue'. De Zerbi was not prepared to take chances and the the winger will hope to be fit to face AEK Photo: Alex Broadway
4. Pervis Estupiñan
Missed out at Manchester United with fatigue following a hectic international break that saw him play 180 minutes followed by a 12 flight back from South America. Should be fit to face Athens - although Tariq Lamptey performed well in the left back spot Photo: Franklin Jacome