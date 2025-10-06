All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion as they head for the international break

For some Brighton players the international break has arrived at the right time.

The Seagulls are 12th in the Premier League table after their 1-1 draw at Wolves last Sunday.

Fabian Hurzeler's team have nine points from seven matches so far with two wins, three draws and two defeats.

They now pause for the international break and resume top-flight action on Saturday October 18 as they welcome Eddie Howe's Newcastle to the Amex Stadium.

Of the Wolves match, Hurzeler said: “Overall it was, from the whole team, OK, a good performance, but not a great performance.

“We know that we can play better football, but that's it, they are not machines, so we have to accept it in some moments.

“The most important thing is to show the right character and personality, and that's what all the players did. They never gave up, they always had the belief.”

Brighton injury list in full

Solly March - knee: The winger's struggles continue as he tries to return to full fitness following a long-term knee injury. Hurzeler will hope to have him available but it's unlikely he will have him back after the international break.

Adam Webster - knee: the experienced defender sustained an ACL injury in pre-season training and is set to miss most of the season.

Jack Hinshelwood - ankle: twisted his ankle in the opening stages of Brighton's 2-1 loss at Bournemouth. Hurzeler said he's progressing well and the international break should be good for him. Brighton vs Leeds United on November 1 could be a realistic target for the England under-21.

Joel Veltman - calf: The experienced defender picked up a knock in the 3-1 win at Chelsea. He missed the clash against Wolves and Hurzeler hopes to have him available to face Newcastle on October 18.

Kaoru Mitoma - ankle: The Japan international has struggled to reach full fitness and form this term. He is carryiung an ankle injury and missed the 1-1 draw at Wolves. He will not travel this international break as he tires to regain full fitness ahead of Newcastle United. “It's not a bad injury, so he won't travel to the national team so that he can recover, and then hopefully we'll be back after the international break,” said Hurzeler.

