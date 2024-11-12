Brighton injury list in full and potential return dates for Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk and Yankuba Minteh

Brighton and Hove Albion team news as the Premier League pauses for the international break

Brighton's medical team will be busy assessing their walking wounded over the international break.

The Seagulls, who are sixth in the Premier League after their 2-1 win against Manchester City last Saturday, have suffered a number of injuries so far this term.

Skipper Lewis Dunk has missed the last four matches with calf issues, while flying winger Yankuba Minteh remains side-lined with a muscular problem.

Ferdi Kadioglu of Brighton & Hove Albion is recovering from a toe injury

Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu is also currently out with a toe injury and missed last weekend's win against City.

Here's Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates...

Lewis Dunk – calf: The captain sustained the injury in the warm-up to the Wolves match and has not been on the pitch since. Bournemouth away after the international break is a realistic target for Dunk.

Yankuba Minteh – muscular: The Gambian has been out for five matches due to a muscular problem sustained in the previous international break. Hurzeler said last week he's making good progress and will hope to be available against Bournemouth.

Ferdi Kadioglue – toe: The versatile performer scored his first Premier League goal in the 2-1 loss at Liverpool and then missed the win against City. Reports in Turkish media suggest he could be out for one or months.

Adam Webster – thigh: The defender injured his hamstring against Tottenham and has not been seen since. No return date as yet but the Bournemouth match will likely be too soon.

James Milner – thigh: The experienced midfielder has missed the last 10 matches due to a hamstring injury sustained at Arsenal. Hurzeler previosuly stated he had a setback in his reccvery. It's unlikely Milner will feature at Bournemouth after the break.

Jack Hinshelwood – knee: The midfielder hobbled off against City with what looked like an injury to his right knee. Hurzeler told Sussex World, that he will have a scan this week to assess the damage.

Solly March – knee: The winger has been out almost 12 months and his return from a knee injury has been put back further. Continues rehab and is unlikely to feature at Bournemouth.