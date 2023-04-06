Brighton travel to North London this Saturday to face Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial game in the race for Champions League football.

The Albion are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United in sixth, with a game in hand on the Red Devils.

Tuesday’s 2-0 victory away at Bournemouth means the Seagulls are now unbeaten in their last seven games.

Their opponents this weekend are also in the hunt for European football, sitting a place and four points above Brighton in the league, having played two games more.

Spurs are enduring a difficult period of late, winning just six of their 13 league games in 2024 and exiting all the cup competitions by the start of March.

The World Cup winner was taken off in the 72nd minute of Tuesday's win after receiving some on-field treatment. Roberto De Zerbi confirmed after the game it was just a small knock and hoped to have the midfielder available for selection on Saturday.

The run-of-form lead to manager Antonio Conte leaving the club at the end of last month, with a replacement still yet to be announced.

Brighton have never beaten Tottenham on their patch in the Premier League, but will feel confident they can end that streak on Saturday, having not lost on the road since October – a run stretching back seven games.

Here is the latest Albion injury news ahead of that game.

Like Mac Allister, the exciting midfielder was also substituted in Dorset due to an injury, believed to be in his foot/ankle. Again, De Zerbi said it was not a serious problem and believed the 21-year-old would be able to start Saturday's game.

The right-back has not been seen in Brighton shirt since coming off with a knee injury in the 4-0 win at home to West Ham more then a month ago. Unfortunately, there is no sign of the young defender coming back anytime soon. On Tuesday, De Zerbi said: "It’s a difficult situation, we will see in the next week. But it’s important, not only in the first 11, but to have some solutions on the bench. The last game we finished the game with Pascal Gross and Solly March [in defence]. We have to find the solution if Tariq will not be available."

The young attacking midfielder broke a bone in his foot whilst on international duty for Ecuador recently and is unlikely to be available to De Zerbi until May.

The experienced midfielder is still recovering from a thigh injury sustained against Leicester City in January, but is making good progress and should hopefully return before the end of the season.