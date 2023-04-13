Brighton face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in attempt to return to winning ways following a controversial defeat in their last game.

The Albion lost their first away game since October last Saturday, all but ending their hopes of playing Champions League football next season, in a controversial 2-1 defeat to fellow European football hopefuls Tottenham.

The PGMOL issued an apology to Roberto De Zerbi’s side earlier this week, after Karou Mitoma should have been awarded an penalty in the second half, after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg made contact with him in the box, with the scores at 1-1.

Brighton also had two goals dubiously disallowed for handball and a further strong penalty shout that wasn’t given. The result means Brighton fell to seventh place, ten points of fourth-placed Manchester United and seven off fifth-placed Spurs.

They return to the capital this weekend to face a struggling Chelsea team, who have not won on scored on a goal in their last four games.

Frank Lampard has returned to the Stamford Bridge hot seat as an interim head coach, following the sacking of ex-Albion manager Graham Potter at the start of April, making him the fourth person to take the role this season.

The right-back has not been seen in Brighton shirt since coming off with a knee injury in the 4-0 win at home to West Ham more then a month ago. Unfortunately, there is no sign of the young defender coming back anytime soon. De Zerbi said: "It’s a difficult situation, we will see in the next week. But it’s important, not only in the first 11, but to have some solutions on the bench. The last game we finished the game with Pascal Gross and Solly March [in defence]. We have to find the solution if Tariq will not be available."

Despite spending more then £600m on new players, the Blues have won just three of their last 20 leagues games, leaving them 17 points off a Champions League place in 11th and out of both domestic cups.

Since Lampard has returned to the club, Chelsea have lost two games in the space of five days. A 1-0 defeat away at Wolves in the league was quickly followed by a disappointing trip to Spain, where Lampard’s men lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie.

The young attacking midfielder broke a bone in his foot whilst on international duty for Ecuador recently and is unlikely to be available to De Zerbi until May.

Brighton will go into the game as unlikely favourites, having dismantled Chelsea 4-1 in a memorable first victory for De Zerbi back in October.

The Italian coach is likely to be without five players for the trip to the two-time European champions – here is the latest Brighton injury news.

The defender will not be available to play against his parent club Chelsea. His presence in the backline will be missed by De Zerbi.

The experienced midfielder is still recovering from a thigh injury sustained against Leicester City in January, but is making good progress and should hopefully return before the end of the season.