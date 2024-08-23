Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns ahead of their first home match of the Premier League season against Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime.

The Seagulls, who enjoyed a 3-0 opening day win at Everton last weekend, will be full confidence for the United clash but Hurzeler stopped short of calling his men "favourites".

"It would be a little too much if I say we're the favourites against Manchester United," said the German head coach. “I want us to bring our style of play and our potential on the pitch.

“They have individual quality on the pitch, so you never can lose your attention on the game. Because they can decide a game in one situation. Even if they are not really in the game, they have quality with Fernandes, with Rashford, Garnacho. There can be one situation where they can kill the game."

Here’s the latest injury news for the Seagulls, with four players ruled out, three doubts and major boost...

1 . Fabian Hürzeler, coach of Brighton, will contest his first Premier League match at the Amex Stadium against Manchester United Photo: Masashi Hara

2 . Igor Julio - out The Brazilian defender didn't feature in pre-season and was not in the matchday squad at Everton due to an unspecified injury. Man United is also expected to be too soon Photo: Paul Hazlewood

3 . Yankuba Minteh - fit Hurzeler confirmed the flying winger is fit to face Man United after his concussion substitution at Everton. Photo: Paul Hazlewood