Brighton injury news: The latest on Adam Lallana and Jeremy Sarmiento ahead of Bournemouth and Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana (r) sustained a calf injury during the Premier League win against West Ham last month

Graham Potter’s team are fourth in the Premier League on 13 points from six matches – with their only defeat coming on their travels at Fulham.

Last Sunday they thrashed a struggling Leicester City 5-2 at the Amex Stadium thanks to a double from the hugely impressive Alexis Mac Allister, one each from Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo and an own goal from Luke Thomas.

Brighton are now busy preparing to take on Bournemouth who recently sacked their manager Scott Parker following a 9-0 pasting from Liverpool.

Gary O'Neill has taken temporary charge and inspired them to a comeback 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest last week, which will have boosted confidence ahead of the clash with Brighton.

Potter has been without his experienced midfielder Adam Lallana for the last two matches as the former Liverpool man sustained a calf injury during the 2-0 victory at West Ham.

Lallana gave a promising update ahead of the Leicester match last weekend but is not expected to feature until after the international break, which will be the Liverpool match at Anfield on October 1.

"I’d say a couple more weeks. It’s a shame because we have started the season so well but these things happen. The lads have brilliant and we have to keep going,” Lallana said.

Ecuador international attacker Jeremy Sarmiento is however on track for a return this weekend – or the following week against old rivals Crystal Palace. Sarmiento suffered a knee injury while playing for the under-23s last month but is back in training and could well be available for selection at Bournemouth.

“Jeremy is training; we're just building him up,” Potter said last week.