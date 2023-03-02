Brighton and Hove Albion welcome West Ham to the Amex Stadium this Saturday as they return to Premier League action.

Brighton have a number of injury concerns as they prepare to get their push for European qualification back on track against the Hammers.

Despite playing well, Brighton gained just one point from their last two as they drew at Crystal Palace and then suffered a painful 1-0 home loss to Fulham last week. Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in midweek, remain eighth in the Premier League and victory against the lowly West Ham would boost their hopes.

The Hammers have improved of late and remain a tough defensive unit to break through and they also have quality in the attacking areas with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Danny Ings and Saïd Benrahma. Albion boss De Zerbi is keen to get back on track in the league and stressed the importance of this Saturday after Tuesday’s FA Cup win at Stoke.

“Our target now is West Ham, and to win the game, because we didn’t win the last two games at Crystal Palace (a 1-1 draw) and at home against Fulham (a 1-0 loss).

“We didn’t deserve the results, but we know how football can be, and we want to play a very good game and to win the game.”

Here’s the latest on Albion’s walking wounded...

