Brighton injury news: Update on Albion's two wonderkids ahead of Newcastle game

Brighton’s injury list continues to grow following a magnificent 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan kept Albion on course for European football next season, whilst all but ending the Gunners’ title hopes.

The Seagulls pulled off the famous victory without a number of key players, as the club’s injury list continues to grow after playing six games in the space of three weeks.

Solly March, Adam Webster and Joel Veltman were all missing in the capital and are unlikely to be seen in a Brighton shirt again before the end of this season.

During the game itself, goal scorer Enciso was taken off in the 82nd minute after receiving treatment for a knock on his right leg and Facundo Buonanotte was restricted to a cameo off the bench, having picked up a injury in training.

Post-match, manager Roberto De Zerbi played down the two teenager’s problems, describing them as small issues.

The Italian said: “[The injury] was nothing important. I think Enciso can play better. He played in the not right position for him we are playing without Solly March.

"Facundo [Buonanotte] had a small problem before the game and we had to adapt. Some players are not really in the right position.”

Brighton’s win moves them above Tottenham into a Europa League qualification spot (sixth), with four games left to play.

Their next game sees them face Champions League-chasing Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Thursday, May 18.