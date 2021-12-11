Lewis Dunk is one of many Brighton players on the treatment table

Brighton injury update and expected return dates for Lewis Dunk, Leandro Trossard and Adam Lallana before Wolves and Man United

The postponement of Brighton and Hove Albion's Premier League match against Tottenham this Sunday will give a host of players extra time to recover from injuries

By Derren Howard
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 9:20 am

Brighton paid a heavy price for their two away draws at West Ham and Southampton and head coach Graham Potter will shuffle his squad as he prepares for the hectic festive period.

Eight players were likely to miss Sunday's clash against Antonio Conte's Tottenham - which was postponed due to a covid-19 outbreak at the Spurs training ground.

Albion are next set to be in action against Wolves at the Amex on December 15. Potter's men remain in ninth position and will look to maintain their top half position into the new year.

Scroll down and click through to see who is available and who is on the treatment table.

1. Leo Trossard - elbow

Stretchered off at Southampton. Initial diagnoses not as bad as first feared but a major doubt for Tottenham this Sunday.

2. Lewis Dunk - knee

Injured his knee during the 1-1 draw at West Ham. A surprise omission from Southampton and Graham Potter said would have been 99.9 per cent ruled-out for Spurs. Early indications say he is likely to return in January

3. Adam Webster - calf

The defender hobbled off against West Ham with a calf injury and looks set to be out for two weeks. A Man United or possibly Wolves return could be the target.

4. Adam Lallana - thigh

The 33-year-old was injury a decent run in the team but pulled up with a thigh problem at West Ham. Similar to Webster, set to miss two weeks and could feature against Wolves or Man U

