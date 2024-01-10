Brighton injury update as Tony Bloom namechecks Albion's latest star talent who is 'a joy to behold'
The Seagulls have seen their squad stretched to limit during the first part of the campaign but despite this, they are eighth in the Premier League, qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League and are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has managed to find creative solutions without the likes of regulars Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Solly March, Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana, Ansu Fati and Julio Enciso for long periods.
Bloom admits it has been a testing time but is looking forward to an ‘exciting’ second half of the season and players returning from injuries.
“If you just talk about the second half of the season, it is very exciting for all of us at the football club,” said the chairman speaking to the Albion website. “Being in the last 16 of the Europa League and obviously the bread and butter of the [Premier] League, it is so important.
"It is really good news that even with all the injuries we have had, apart from Solly March, we are hoping to have everybody back by the middle of February. So in the Premier League, if we can beat last season’s points total of 62, that will be phenomenal. I don't know where that will get us – it's difficult to tell – but the Europa League is something we are looking to.”
On the plus side, the injuries have allowed emerging talents such as the excellent Jack Hinshelwood, 18, and Facundo Buonanotte, 19, to establish themselves as first team regulars.
Bloom added: “Particularly with Jack, he is the first player to come from the lower age group the under-eights all the way through to playing regularly in the first team. It is a joy to behold to see that happening. Seeing him perform so well is a huge encouragement to the rest of the academy players as well.”