Brighton injury update as Tony Bloom namechecks Albion's latest star talent who is 'a joy to behold'

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom offers his view on the second half the season and Albion’s latest rising star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman remains hopeful their long injury-list will ease next month.

The Seagulls have seen their squad stretched to limit during the first part of the campaign but despite this, they are eighth in the Premier League, qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League and are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has managed to find creative solutions without the likes of regulars Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Solly March, Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana, Ansu Fati and Julio Enciso for long periods.

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom is delighted with the progress made this season despite the injuries to numerous players

Bloom admits it has been a testing time but is looking forward to an ‘exciting’ second half of the season and players returning from injuries.

“If you just talk about the second half of the season, it is very exciting for all of us at the football club,” said the chairman speaking to the Albion website. “Being in the last 16 of the Europa League and obviously the bread and butter of the [Premier] League, it is so important.

"It is really good news that even with all the injuries we have had, apart from Solly March, we are hoping to have everybody back by the middle of February. So in the Premier League, if we can beat last season’s points total of 62, that will be phenomenal. I don't know where that will get us – it's difficult to tell – but the Europa League is something we are looking to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the plus side, the injuries have allowed emerging talents such as the excellent Jack Hinshelwood, 18, and Facundo Buonanotte, 19, to establish themselves as first team regulars.