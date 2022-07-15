The recent departure of Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur has spread rumours that the Seagulls are in the market for a new midfielder, with the likes of Red Bull Salzburg’s Mo Camara linked.

But this interview with the Zambian captain may indicate the club are happy with those they already have.

“Yves Bissouma has been a reliable player for Brighton for years, he has been amazing,” Mwepu said.

“He has shown how talented he is and I am pleased that he has made this big move.

“Obviously we will miss him but myself, Moises [Caicedo], Alexis [MacAllister] and more are capable of handling that position and we are ready.”

“It’s an exciting time for us, because we’re a young team that is talented, that can compete. It will be good competition for us midfielders, but I am excited that we can work again together,” Mwepu added.

And even without his previous midfield partner Bissouma, Zambia captain Mwepu is hopeful of achieving plenty with the Seagulls this season.

“We have set a good standard for ourselves. I think, not just aiming for top 10. For me, we have a very good squad that if we just raise our standards a little bit more, I think we can try to find the European competitions, be it the Conference or the Europa,” he said.

“Even the Champions League, why not? For me, I’m always dreaming big, aiming high in life. There’s just something that pushes me a lot and I want it to give it to others so that we can push each other more.

“If everyone really comes on board, I think we can qualify for any European competition.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Bees sign Strakosha Brentford have signed goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a four-year deal from Lazio, subject to international clearance. (Various) Photo Sales

2. Ronaldo to snub Saudi move Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn down a highly lucrative offer to leave Manchester United for Saudi Arabia. (ESPN) Photo Sales

3. Palace lead Colwill race Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. (Evening Standard) Photo Sales

4. Reds keen on Isak Liverpool see a ‘great opportunity’ to sign Newcastle United target Alexander Isak this summer. (Fichajes) Photo Sales