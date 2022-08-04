Seagulls pathway development manager, Gordon Greer said, “Michał spent last season on loan at Olympiacos and this is another good opportunity for him to gain some vital first-team experience.

“Michal is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly and we will watch his progress in Germany closely. We wish him all the best for the season ahead.”

Speaking to Fortuna’s website, Karbownik said: “I was welcomed with open arms by everyone at Fortuna. My first impressions of the club are very positive and I can't wait to get started. I want to do my part to ensure that we have a successful season."

Brighton & Hove Albion defender and Poland international Michał Karbownik has joined Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Düsseldorf on a season-long loan. Picture by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Düsseldorf’s sports director, Christian Weber, added: “With Michał Karbownik we gain several new options. He is a very flexible player and can play both full-back positions, but also feels at home in central midfield. We are very happy that we were able to bring Michał to Düsseldorf.”

Karbownik joined Brighton from Legia Warsaw in October 2020 and made his Albion debut in February 2021, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup.

The versatile 21-year-old made his second Albion appearance in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup last August, before joining Olympiacos later that month, where he made 19 appearances for the Greek champions.