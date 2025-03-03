Brighton issue official Kaoru Mitoma update as Japan attacker forced off at Newcastle

All the latest injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma will undergo a scan on a suspected knee injury after the 2-1 FA Cup victory at Newcastle United yesterday.

Mitoma hobbled off with what appeared to be a problem with his left knee in the 90th minute and was replaced by Solly March, who assisted Danny Welbeck’s sublime winner at St James’ Park.

“We have to wait for the scan and then I can say more about that,” said Brighton’s head coach Fabian Hurzeler. “But hopefully it’s not that bad. Let’s wait.”

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion hobbled off with a knee injury at Newcastle United

Mitoma has been a key player for Brighton recently, with five goals and one assist in his last 10 matches. The 27-year-old is the joint top scorer for the Seagulls this season, with eight in all competitions.

Last January Brighton turned down a huge bid from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for Mitoma.

The former Kawasaki Frontale man will be assessed by Albion’s medical department closely this week and will be a doubt for Albion’s Premier League clash against Fulham at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Brighton’s FA Cup victory at Newcastle saw them through to the quarter-finals where they will face either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town.

Forest will be favourites to beat the Tractor Boys at the City Ground tonight, which could see Albion get a shot at revenge following their 7-0 Premier League loss to Forest in January.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler was delighted with his team’s display on Tyneside.

Hurzeler said: “Not only the character, also the performance was quite impressive. Of course we had some setbacks during the game, but we reacted always in a very special way.

“We stayed very calm, we found a good balance between defensive stability and controlling the game in possession.

“Then we had, of course, some phases of the game where we had to suffer, but in the end, we did it in quite an impressive way. We always stayed together, we always found the right solution on the behaviour of Newcastle and therefore I’m really pleased with the character, but also the performance.”