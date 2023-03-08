Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the race to sign Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson with the winger’s contract set to expire in the summer, according to the latest reports.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time at the Emirates this season, but proved to be the Gunners’ hero in Saturday’s dramatic home win over AFC Bournemouth.

Nelson, who spent last season on loan at Dutch club Feyenoord, hit a stunning 97th minute winner as Arsenal came back from 2-0 down to beat the Cherries 3-2, and regain their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League over title-holders Manchester City.

The former England under-21 international’s goal against Bournemouth took his season tally to three in eight in all competitions.

But despite his heroics against the Cherries, Nelson could be set to leave his boyhood club for free with his contract set to expire in the summer.

CBS Sports has reported that Brighton and French outfit OGC Nice have expressed an interest in the Gunners winger.

Sources have also told the American outlet that ‘there is at least one club in the Bundesliga who would be interested in bringing him back to Germany’.

Nelson spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, where he scored seven goals in 23 Bundesliga games.

The Metro, meanwhile, has claimed that Albion’s Premier League rivals West Ham United are also in the hunt for the wide-man, although the newspaper has said the Arsenal star’s preference is to stay in north London.

Speaking to The Metro in December, Nelson said: “I feel like Arsenal is the club for me at this moment in time. I have been here for so long and I’m very comfortable here.

“Of course, I want to play games and I want to play week in, week out, but I feel like at this moment in time I am at a place where I am only going to get better.

