The Sun has reported that Magpies boss Eddie Howe will hunt for a new stopper in the summer and Albion's Spanish international is his preferred choice.
The Toon hierarchy have been impressed by the 24-year-old's personality and feel he will be an excellent fit for their project.
Newcastle are reportedly looking at other goalkeeping options outside of Sánchez.
The Daily Mail has reported that the 15th-placed Magpies are also interested in Chelsea's number one Kepa Arrizabalaga, Manchester United's second-choice stopper Dean Henderson, Arsenal's Bernd Leno and West Bromwich Albion and England keeper Sam Johnstone.
Sánchez could become the second Albion player to move to St James' Park since Newcastle's Saudi-backed takeover in October.
Seagulls defender and North East native Dan Burn moved to the Toon in a deal worth £13million on January 31.
The Magpies are also due to appoint former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth as the club's director of football.
The former FA director of elite development stepped down from his role at the Amex in January.
Sánchez has kept eight clean sheets in 29 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls this season.
The stopper signed for Brighton at the age of 15 and has enjoyed loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale.
Albion, who sit 13th in the Premier League, travel to Champions League-chasing Arsenal this Saturday.
READ THIS: Iran captain and ex-Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh: England were the last team I wanted to draw at the World Cup.
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter's frank advice for his strikers after stalemate with Norwich City.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.