The Sun has reported that Magpies boss Eddie Howe will hunt for a new stopper in the summer and Albion's Spanish international is his preferred choice.

The Toon hierarchy have been impressed by the 24-year-old's personality and feel he will be an excellent fit for their project.

Newcastle are reportedly looking at other goalkeeping options outside of Sánchez.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sánchez has been linked with a £20million move to Premier League rivals Newcastle United. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Daily Mail has reported that the 15th-placed Magpies are also interested in Chelsea's number one Kepa Arrizabalaga, Manchester United's second-choice stopper Dean Henderson, Arsenal's Bernd Leno and West Bromwich Albion and England keeper Sam Johnstone.

Sánchez could become the second Albion player to move to St James' Park since Newcastle's Saudi-backed takeover in October.

Seagulls defender and North East native Dan Burn moved to the Toon in a deal worth £13million on January 31.

The Magpies are also due to appoint former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth as the club's director of football.

The former FA director of elite development stepped down from his role at the Amex in January.

Sánchez has kept eight clean sheets in 29 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls this season.

The stopper signed for Brighton at the age of 15 and has enjoyed loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale.

Albion, who sit 13th in the Premier League, travel to Champions League-chasing Arsenal this Saturday.