Albion will head to the Vitality Stadium to play AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, April 4, kick-off 7.30pm.
The fixture was due to be played in September 2022, but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Seagulls’ home game against title-holders Manchester City has been moved to Sunday, April 23, at 4.30pm, and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. This fixture could be moved if either team reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Roberto De Zerbi’s charges visit Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, April 26, at 7.30pm. The game at the City Ground will be shown live on BT Sport.
Brighton have enjoyed mixed fortunes against the Cherries, City and Forest in the Premier League this season.
Albion were held to a goalless draw by Forest on October 18, before going down 3-1 at the champions four days later.
But the Seagulls enjoyed more luck against Bournemouth, winning 1-0 at home on February 4.