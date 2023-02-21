New Premier League fixture details have been confirmed for three games involving Brighton & Hove Albion in April, with two set to be shown on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Albion will head to the Vitality Stadium to play AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, April 4, kick-off 7.30pm.

The fixture was due to be played in September 2022, but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls’ home game against title-holders Manchester City has been moved to Sunday, April 23, at 4.30pm, and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. This fixture could be moved if either team reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Kaoru Mitoma celebrates with team-mates (L-R) Julio Enciso, Moises Caicedo and Joel Veltman after scoring Brighton & Hove Albion's winner in the 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth on February 4. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Roberto De Zerbi’s charges visit Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, April 26, at 7.30pm. The game at the City Ground will be shown live on BT Sport.

Brighton have enjoyed mixed fortunes against the Cherries, City and Forest in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion were held to a goalless draw by Forest on October 18, before going down 3-1 at the champions four days later.