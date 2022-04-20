Brighton line-up confirmed: Graham Potter's TWO changes as red-hot forward missing for Manchester City clash

Leandro Trossard was a notable admission as Brighton announced their line-up to face title-chasing Manchester City.

The Belgian international has scored in Albion's last two matches during their impressive away wins at Arsenal and Tottenham.

Danny Welbeck is back in the starting XI and will lead the line with a very flexible and fluid formation in behind the former Manchester United striker.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter

Solly March is also a starter for Graham Potter and he will likely take his place in the midfield and offer support for Welbeck.

Yves Bissouma is suspended for the clash at the Etihad having picked up his 10th booking of the season at Tottenham.

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caidcedo will make just his third Premier League start for Brighton having won both his previous two matches against Arsenal and Tottenham.

Potter has also named a very youthful bench with two goalkeepers named.

Brighton: Sanchez; Dunk, Veltman, Cucurella; Lamptey, Gross, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Caicedo, March; Welbeck. Subs: Steele, McGill, Webster, Maupay, lallana, Leonard, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento.

Pep Guardiola made six changes for Man City to the starting XI that lost the FA Cup semi-final 3-2 to Liverpool at Wembley.

Kevin de Bruyne is back in the midfield, as is Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan. Riyad Mahrez starts in attack, with Aymeric Laporte at the back.

Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko drop to the bench. Ruben Diaz is again named amongst the substitutes.

Ederson is back in goal in place of Zack Steffen.

Man City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden.