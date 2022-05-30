Brighton loan star named in the FIFA 22 Jupiler Pro League Team of the Season

The German plundered 26 goals in 39 league games for Les Unionistes.

The 25-year-old, who was loaned back to Union after completing a €6m move to Albion in January, netted more domestic league goals than Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son and Erling Haaland during the 2021-22 campaign.

The honour comes after the prolific striker was voted as the Belgian top flight’s player of the season.

Undav, alongside fellow Seagulls loanees Kaoru Mitoma and Kacper Kozłowski, helped fire Les Unionistes to a first-place finish in the Jupiler Pro League.

The Brussels-based outfit were unable to win the championship play-offs but secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

And Undav’s excellent campaign has seen him named in the Belgian top-flight team of the season.

The forward has been picked alongside Union SG teammate, and former Portsmouth defender, Christian Burgess in FIFA 22’s best eleven.

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Deniz Undav has been named in the FIFA 22 Jupiler Pro League Team of the Season in recognition for his goalscoring exploits at loan club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Picture by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Club Brugge’s Belgian international pair Hans Vanaken and Charles De Ketelaere have also been selected.

The FIFA 22 Jupiler Pro League Team of the Season is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Jean Butez (Royal Antwerp)

Defenders: Daniel Muñoz (KRC Genk), Christian Burgess (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise), Sergio Gómez (RSC Anderlecht)

Midfielders: Vinícius Souza (KV Mechelen), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Faïz Selemani (KV Kortrijk), Xavier Mercier (OH Leuven)