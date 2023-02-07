2 . Aaron Connolly - Venezia/Hull City

Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly joined Hull City on loan until the end of the season on January 6. The 23-year-old joined Serie B club Venezia on loan at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, but struggled for game time. Connolly started two of Venezia's opening five league matches but was left out of the squad altogether from September 11 onwards. But the Republic of Ireland forward has got off to a positive start at Hull. Connolly has, so far, netted two goals in four Championship games for the Tigers

Photo: Harriet Lander/Getty Images