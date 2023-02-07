Brighton & Hove Albion’s players may be flying high in the Premier League but they also have a wealth of talent out on loan and performing in leagues across Europe.
From experienced professionals to younger players looking to make their mark, the loan system is a key part of Albion's transfer strategy and player development.
Simon Adingra arrived in the summer and immediately went back out on loan, while the likes of young internationals Abdallah Sima, Kacper Kozłowski and Michał Karbownik are also taking the next steps on their careers.
Academy graduates James Furlong and Lorent Tolaj are up in the Scotland. Jack Spong and Teddy Jenks are in League Two with Crawley Town and Aaron Connolly is in the Championship at Hull City.
It's certainly enough to keep Seagulls’ loans manager Gordon Greer gainfully employed.
Scroll down and click through to see how all 23 Brighton loanees are performing so far this season.
2. Aaron Connolly - Venezia/Hull City
Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly joined Hull City on loan until the end of the season on January 6. The 23-year-old joined Serie B club Venezia on loan at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, but struggled for game time. Connolly started two of Venezia's opening five league matches but was left out of the squad altogether from September 11 onwards. But the Republic of Ireland forward has got off to a positive start at Hull. Connolly has, so far, netted two goals in four Championship games for the Tigers
3. Abdallah Sima - Angers SCO
Senegal international Abdallah Sima joined Ligue 1 club Angers SCO on a season-long loan in July. The 21-year-old has netted two goals in 18 Ligue 1 games for the Pays de la Loire outfit. The winger has also appeared twice in this season's Coupe de France
4. Andi Zeqiri - FC Basel
Switzerland international Andi Zeqiri (second right) has been among the goals since joining Credit Suisse Super League outfit FC Basel on a one-season loan in August. The 23-year-old has four league goals in 14 games, and four goals in just six UEFA Europa Conference League matches
