Brighton make a decision fans will love ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Brighton and Hove Albion will open up The Terrace for a live screening of their Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 5.

Fans can watch the match on the club’s giant screens alongside other Seagulls. The top flight clash between the old rivals kicks off at 3pm at Selhurst Park and The Terrace will be open from 11am-11pm.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men – who are seventh in the Premier League – will hope to get some revenge over Palace following the 3-1 home loss last December.

Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium last December

The club will also screen the day’s other Premier League games, including Everton v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest.

The club said on their website: “Admission is £6 and includes a welcome drink (beer, wine, soft drinks) on arrival.

“Under 18s are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is unreserved and available on a first come first served basis.

“All Terrace food kiosks will be open, offering options from: Bites, Zen Street Food, Melts Cafe and Lost Boys chicken. Capacity for this event is 600 and tickets are now on sale here.”

The Seagulls – and the rest of the Premier League – have currently paused for the international break. Hurzeler’s men return to action on March 29 as they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Amex Stadium in the quarter-final of the FA Cup

