Brighton make bold decision on £7m striker who frustrated Stoke City fans

Abdallah Sima will spend the 2022/23 campaign on a season-long loan with French Ligue 1 side Angers.

The 21-year-old signed for Albion last summer from Sparta Prague for around £7m, spending the last season on loan with Stoke City.

Technical director David Weir said, “This is an ideal loan, and one which will give Abdallah an opportunity to play regularly in French first division, gain more experience and continue his development.

“Last season was disrupted by injury for Abdallah at Stoke City, but we saw his ability in the games he did play and the potential he offers.

“We will keep a close eye on his progress and wish him well for the season ahead.”

Abdallah scored 16 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for Slavia in the 2020/21 season, and made his international debut for Senegal in March 2021.

He began his youth career in Senegal before a move to French side Thonon Evian. He joined Czech side FC Taborsko early in 2020, moving to Slavia later that year.

He went onto score four times in 11 Europa League games as Prague reached the quarter-finals, while his 11 league goals helped them to their seventh league title.

Earlier this week, defender Haydon Roberts joined League One Derby County on loan for the 2022/23 season.

The 20-year-old links up with former Albion defender and coach Liam Rosenior, who is Derby's interim manager.

Albion technical director David Weir said, "This is a really good move for Haydon. It gives him the chance to play regularly at a very good level.

"Haydon will also be playing for someone the club knows really well in Liam, and we’re looking forward to seeing how he can progress this season.

"As with all our loans, Gordon Greer and the loans team will be keeping close tabs on his development."