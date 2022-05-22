Brighton make important Amex Stadium statement amid pitch invasion concerns ahead of West Ham

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome West Ham to the Amex Stadium in the final day of the Premier League

A Nottingham Forest fan was this week jailed for assaulting Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp during a pitch invasion at the City Ground, while there were also ugly scenes as fans spilled on to pitches following EFL play-off matches at Northampton and Port Vale.

The Premier League has not been exempt from the worrying trend.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira appeared to swing a kick at an Everton fan on Thursday evening after seemingly being goaded at Goodison Park.

With plenty at stake at both ends of the division, almost all in football will hope there is no continuation of the disturbing scenes.

Brighton welcome West Ham to the Amex Stadium on the final day.

The club said: “We are urging fans to take to their seats as early as possible on Sunday to create another memorable atmosphere at the Amex.

“The 4-0 demolition of Manchester United last time out prompted unforgettable scenes and we are encouraging supporters to see out the season in similar fashion against West Ham.

“Also during the build-up we will honour fans who passed away during the 2021/22 campaign. Our annual tribute video will play on the big screens shortly after 3.30pm.

“After the match there will be a short delay of around ten minutes before Graham Potter and the players return to the pitch for a lap of appreciation.”