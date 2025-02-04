Brighton make loan recall decision ahead of Chelsea FA Cup clash after latest injury blow
The Canadian international played 25 times for the League Two side during a successful spell in the first half of the season.
Technical director David Weir said, “Tom will come back into the squad and provide additional competition and cover.
“With Jason Steele currently sidelined, Carl Rushworth, Killian Cahill and Tom will compete with Bart Verbruggen.”
McGill could be in contention for a place in the squad this weekend for the FA Cup tie with Chelsea, with Rushworth cup tied.
Meanwhile, Casper Nilsson has been recalled from his loan spell with Partick Thistle.
The defender has also agreed a settlement with the club for the remaining months of his contract.
Technical director David Weir said, "We have recalled Casper, and this arrangement enables him to sign for a new club outside of the transfer window.
"We would like to thank Casper for his time with the club and wish him well for the future."