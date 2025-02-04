Brighton make loan recall decision ahead of Chelsea FA Cup clash after latest injury blow

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton Goalkeeper Tom McGill has been recalled from his loan at MK Dons.

The Canadian international played 25 times for the League Two side during a successful spell in the first half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technical director David Weir said, “Tom will come back into the squad and provide additional competition and cover.

Tom McGill of Brighton and Hove Albion will likely be in the squad to face Chelsea

“With Jason Steele currently sidelined, Carl Rushworth, Killian Cahill and Tom will compete with Bart Verbruggen.”

McGill could be in contention for a place in the squad this weekend for the FA Cup tie with Chelsea, with Rushworth cup tied.

Meanwhile, Casper Nilsson has been recalled from his loan spell with Partick Thistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender has also agreed a settlement with the club for the remaining months of his contract.

Technical director David Weir said, "We have recalled Casper, and this arrangement enables him to sign for a new club outside of the transfer window.

"We would like to thank Casper for his time with the club and wish him well for the future."