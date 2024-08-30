Brighton make official transfer deadline day statement as defender exits - two more to follow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton defender Odel Offiah is joining League One club Blackpool on loan for the rest of the season.

Men’s first team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “Odel has had some Premier League experience, and this is an opportunity for him to play regularly and continue his development at a good level.

“We wish him every success and our pathway development manager Gordon Greer will keep an eye on his progress.”

The 21-year-old joined the club in 2020 and quickly established himself in the under-21 squad.

Offiah made his debut for Albion in a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in August and his first Premier League appearance came as a substitute against Nottingham Forest in April 2023.

The right back also featured on the pre-season trip in Japan but first team chances at Brighton would have been limited this term. The right back would have been behind Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, James Milner and Jack Hinshelwood in the pecking order.

Albion are also expected to sanction the exits of talented young left back Imari Samuels and midfielder Jakub Moder before the transfer window closes.