Brighton will be hoping to make a statement when they face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Seagulls are unbeatean in the Premier League so far this season, but will take on another stern test against a Hammers side who harbour big ambitions of their own.

For their part, the Irons are yet to win a point in the top flight this term.

In the meantime, however, there is plenty of transfer news to get through.

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

West Ham are plotting a raid for Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor, who is also a target for Leeds United. The defender was once on the books at Elland Road, but left the Whites to join the Clarets in 2017. (talkSPORT/Alan Nixon)

Leeds United are not interested in making a move for Borussia Dortmund full-back Raphael Guerreiro, despite recent reports. According to LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross, there has been no concrete talk of the Whites considering a late swoop for the Portugal international. He said: “I’ve not had any information on Guerreiro specifically, but nothing about that link makes sense. Firpo is their number one left-back, that’s been made abundantly clear to us, so a 28-year-old from Dortmund is not going to come in and sit on the bench or ask for back-up wages. It just doesn’t tally with any of the business they’ve done this summer.” (LeedsLive)

Newcastle United remain interested in Stade Rennais winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. The Ghanian international joined the French outfit for £13.5m last summer. The Magpies are also keen on Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United are continuing talks with Watford over a deal for Joao Pedro, despite having their first offer rejected. The Magpies have also denied claims that they submitted a second formal bid of £25m earlier in the week, but continue to pursue a deal. (Daily Mail)

Brighton are one of several clubs to have made a loan proposal to Fiorentina forward Christian Kouame. FC Ausburg and PSV Eindoven are also keen on the Ivorian, and along with the Seagulls, have submitted offers that include obligations to buy. For their part, however, Fiorentina would like to keep hold of the attacker. (Niccolo Ceccarini via Fiorentina News)

Fulham are now ‘firm favourites’ to sign Brighton forward Neal Maupay on a permanent deal ahead of Everton and Nottingham Forest. The Cottagers are understood to be in advanced talks to secure a £15m for the Albion striker, with negotiations moving towards an agreement. (The Athletic)

Scott McTominay has emerged as the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs in following Manchester United’s move to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid. Newcastle United, West Ham, Everton, Southampton, and Leicester City are all keen on luring the Scot away from his boyhood club. (90min)