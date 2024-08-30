Brighton make shock £20m striker swoop as Tony Bloom ends remarkable transfer window with one final flourish

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom has overseen a huge summer of spend at Brighton

Brighton are hoping to add one more attacking player to their squad in the remaining hours of the transfer window.

The Seagulls have submitted a bid of around £20m to Nordsjaelland for Danish striker Conrad Harder, which would continue Albion’s huge summer spend.

So far Brighton have spent more than £200m this transfer window as part of a dramatic squad transformation – but it seems chairman Tony Bloom has not finished yet.

Harder, 19, has made 40 appearances for Nordsjaelland and has scored nine goals with three assists for the Danish Superliga team. The Denmark under-19 international is contracted with Nordsjaelland until June 2028 and is also wanted by Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

Today the Athletic posted: “Brighton have submitted a €20million offer to Nordsjaelland for striker Conrad Harder. Nordsjaelland are expected to accept the offer, while there is a comparable proposal from Sporting CP.”

Bloom has invested heavily this window and mainly in attacking players. The transfer record was smashed with the £40m addition of French striker Georginio Rutter from Leeds United and Yankuba Minteh signed from Newcastle United for around £35m.

Germany attacker Brajan Gruda joined from Mainz for £25m, attacking midfielder Mat O’Riley – who since sustained a nasty ankle on debut against Crawley Town – arrived from Celtic for £25m and Netherland international midfielder Mats Wieffer came from Feyenoord for £25m.

Attackers Ibrahim Osman, also from Nordsjaelland, came for £16m and wideman Amario Cozier-Duberry joined on a free after leaving Arsenal. Ferdi Kadıoğlu, who came in last week from Feerbache for £25m, is the only defensive signing Albion has made this summer.

They did approach experienced German defender Mats Hummels about a possible free transfer but the former Bayern Munich man could be on his to Roma, having turned down La Liga club Real Sociedad.

The move for Harder would add further to Fabian Hurzeler’s attacking option, which already includes Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmineto, Rutter, Minteh, Gruda and Solly March, when he returns from injury next month.

"We’ve done a lot of work this summer to try and give Fabian Hurzeler the best chance of doing well in the Premier League,” said Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber speaking to Talk Sport last week.

"We’re in a fortunate position of two or three good years of trading where were have the means to go into the market and buy. But that’s with a view of making our squad better, making ourselves more competitive and hopefully repeating what we’ve been able to do in the last few seasons which is to be in the top 10 in the Premier League and ideally qualify for a European competition again.

"It’s a slight variation on our model, but not a significant difference in the way we operate. We’re buying young talent that we think our coach is going to improve.

"At this point, we’re investing, and we’re investing in the future of the club.”