Brighton make summer transfer decision on German midfielder, Newcastle and Aston Villa battle for Hungarian international

Brighton are on a poor run of form and have not won in the league since they beat Watford 2-0 on February 12.

Graham Potter's team did however manage to halt a losing streak of six consecutive matches with a 0-0 draw against basement team Norwich at the Amex last Saturday.

There were a few tentative signs that Brighton were getting back to the type of form that saw them rise up to fourth place in the early stages of the campaign.

Potter's men dominated the Canaries but failed to capitalise on a number of decent chances. Neal Maupay missed a first half penalty and the Frenchman also passed up a decent opportunity in the second half, while Solly March, Leo Trossard and Joel Veltman were also guilty of wasting openings.

It leaves Albion in 13th place in the table and they will look for a strong finish to the season if they are to achieve their aim of a top 10 finish.

Arsenal also have a huge point to prove after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday night. It was a rare off night for Mikel Arteta's team who on the whole have been pretty sound this season.

