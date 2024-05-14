Adam Lallana of Brighton & Hove Albion will leave the club this summer after three seasons

Former England international Adam Lallana can expect a rousing send-off at the Amex Stadium after confirming his decision to leave Brighton this summer.

Midfielder Lallana, 36, joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2020 following seven seasons with Liverpool, where he won the Premier League and Champions League.

Lallana, who came through the Southampton academy, has made 105 appearances for Brighton so far, and revealed the club had been keen for him to extend his stay.

The Seagulls have two more matches of the season remaining – both are at home – and starts with Chelsea tomorrow night and Man United this Sunday.

“It was a tough decision, but it just feels like the right time, not just for myself but for the club as well,” Lallana said on the Brighton website.

“I have been in talks with (head coach) Roberto (De Zerbi) for the past couple of months. He expressed his wish for me to stay and keep playing.

“However, after taking a little time to think about where the football club is at, and having been away from my family for the last four years, I just feel it’s the right time.

“I’ve been speaking with my family throughout the year and the biggest influence on my decision was my kids, who need me around a bit more at the age they’re at. I feel it’s time in my life and in my career to put them first.

“Last week I told Roberto, the club and my team-mates, who are extremely important to me.

“Now I just want to enjoy my last week, get a couple of really positive results, and finish the season on a high.”

Brighton will look to secure a third consecutive top-half finish in the Premier League when they end the campaign with back-to-back home games against Chelsea on Wednesday night and then Manchester United on the final day.

Seagulls head coach De Zerbi feels Lallana will be missed.

“We are losing a great man and a great player. It has been his decision and we have to respect that,” the Italian coach said.

“He has been a key player for me in my time here. He is very smart, he loves football, he loves playing football.