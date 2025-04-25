Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler's strong response to Danny Welbeck criticism amid Graham Potter and Niclas Fullkrug spat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton boss has no issue with Danny Welbeck having his say

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says he has no problem with Danny Welbeck’s public criticism of his team-mates and is determined to avoid a “happy-clappy” atmosphere at the club.

Welbeck was highly critical of the players’ performance following a 4-2 loss at Brentford which extended the Seagulls winless run to six games and further dented their ambitions of securing European football.

Hurzeler also said it’s not the same as Niclas Fullkrug's recent outburst as West Ham manager Graham Potter said it was "helpful to the club."

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion was not impressed after the recent defeat at Brentford

“We need to play far more collectively. Fight for each other more,” Welbeck, who scored his 10th goal of the season at the Gtech Community Stadium said.

“It was evident that we weren’t doing that.”

Asked about Welbeck’s comments ahead of Saturday’s visit of West Ham, Hurzeler said he was happy for his players to be “honest” with each other.

“Danny Welbeck, we all know he’s a leader on the pitch and beside the pitch,” Hurzeler said.

“He’s someone who’s here for a long time, who scores a lot of goals, who gives a great effort for this club so we can be sure he wants the best for this club and the best for his team-mates.

“What I always demand is for a culture where not everything is happy-clappy.

“We demand a culture where we can be honest with each other, where we can share our thoughts, where we can give each other critical feedback.

“If you only are positive and only clap the shoulders of your team-mates then I’m sure no-one gets better from that. So that’s the main thing that I demand here in this club and in this environment.

“Of course it should be a positive environment but it also should be a very demanding environment, a demanding culture, because like this you improve as a team and as individuals.”

Brighton’s poor run of form has seen them slip to 10th in the table and Hurzeler admits they have paid the price for thinking too far ahead during better spells earlier in the season.

“In the past we did one mistake, we talked too much about the long-term goals, we talked too much about Europe,” Hurzeler said.

“Especially when we had our high during the season, everyone was euphoric and I think this time we should have stayed more grounded, more humble, understand what makes us strong and that’s the main thing we try to do now.”

Hurzeler will be without the services of Jan Paul van Hecke against West Ham after he was carried off on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Brentford’s Yunus Konak, but believes the defender should be able to return next week.

“I think everyone saw the foul so it was a tough one,” Hurzeler said. “We have to be careful with his health.

“We can’t risk playing him this weekend but I am sure that we follow all the protocols and then he will be back next week.”

