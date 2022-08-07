Here is the latest from today’s Premier League transfer news.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to face Manchester United in their first match back in the Premier League.

Football returned yesterday as the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United all picked up wins - while another three matches take place today.

The Seagulls will travel to Old Trafford for a 2pm kick-off - exactly three months after hammering United in a shock 4-0 win on the south coast.

The Red Devils are struggling for attacking options to face the Seagulls, with Anthony Martial sidelined and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still up in the air after featuring for only 45 minutes in pre-season.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Everton make contact with ex-Manchester United forward Everton are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona's Memphis Depay as a replacement for Richarlison, however the Dutchman favours Juventus and is likely to want European football. (Sport Witness)

2. Chelsea in four-way battle for £15m striker Chelsea reportedly face competition from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Everton in pursuit of Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The Austrian, who scored six goals in 15 appearances last season, is thought to be available for £15m this summer. (Daily Mail)

3. West Ham target PSG academy product West Ham are reportedly eager to snap up Dan-Axel Zagadou after he was released by Borussia Dortmund. Roma and Inter Milan are also said to be keen on the defender. (Alan Nixon)

4. Bournemouth closing in on double signing Bournemouth are set to sign Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi and Barcelona goalkeeper Neto. The former is set to cost the Cherries around £12.6 million. (Daily Mail)